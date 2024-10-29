© 2024 WYPR
Midday

What a contentious power line could mean for Maryland's energy grid, and a budding data center industry

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Massive crowds gathered at a public information session held at the Westminster Senior Center by the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project on July 11, 2024.
Ronica Edwards, Baltimore Banner
Massive crowds gathered at a public information session held at the Westminster Senior Center by the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project on July 11, 2024.

Through an interwoven, interstate system, transmission cables carry electricity to businesses and homes everywhere, connecting the United States in a latticework of metal and rubber from one coast to another.

Now, to meet soaring energy needs and address aging infrastructure, utility companies say new power lines are needed. The Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project, a 70-mile transmission line that would cross three counties, is one proposed addition.

Community members, environmentalist and elected officials are pushing back, however.
Last week, the Baltimore County Council passed a resolution voicing opposition to the MPRP.

WYPR reporter John Lee joins Midday to provide the latest on the story. Later, we talk to Joanne Frederick, of Stop MPRP Inc. She is a Baltimore County resident at risk of losing property to the transmission lines and has organized resistance.

Data centers are one source of soaring energy need across the region, and an initiative to lure data center companies from northern Virginia is seeing some success. Jessica Fitzwater, Frederick County Executive, joins the program to talk about what she is hearing from constituents about data centers and the MPRP, which runs through her county.

Plus, President and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Rick Weldon discusses the budding industry of data centers in Maryland.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
