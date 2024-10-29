What a contentious power line could mean for Maryland's energy grid, and a budding data center industry

Through an interwoven, interstate system, transmission cables carry electricity to businesses and homes everywhere, connecting the United States in a latticework of metal and rubber from one coast to another.

Now, to meet soaring energy needs and address aging infrastructure, utility companies say new power lines are needed. The Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project, a 70-mile transmission line that would cross three counties, is one proposed addition.

Community members, environmentalist and elected officials are pushing back, however.

Last week, the Baltimore County Council passed a resolution voicing opposition to the MPRP.

WYPR reporter John Lee joins Midday to provide the latest on the story. Later, we talk to Joanne Frederick, of Stop MPRP Inc. She is a Baltimore County resident at risk of losing property to the transmission lines and has organized resistance.

Data centers are one source of soaring energy need across the region, and an initiative to lure data center companies from northern Virginia is seeing some success. Jessica Fitzwater, Frederick County Executive, joins the program to talk about what she is hearing from constituents about data centers and the MPRP, which runs through her county.

Plus, President and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Rick Weldon discusses the budding industry of data centers in Maryland.