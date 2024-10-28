© 2024 WYPR
Howard County lawmaker clarifies next steps after youth commits murder

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
State Senator Dr. Clarence Lam, candidate for Md's 3rd congressional district
Courtesy Photo from Senator Lam
State Senator Dr. Clarence Lam, (District 12, Howard and Anne Arundel Counties)

State Sen. Clarence Lam who represents Maryland's District 12 in the General Assembly joins Midday to discuss a recent murder by a youth offender in Howard County.

On October 9, a man was shot to death in a parking lot at a Columbia office building. Howard County police arrested a 17-year-old student at Howard High School, and a 14-year-old from Severn in connection with the murder. When the 17-year-old was arrested at school, a ghost gun was found in his backpack, and school officials learned only then that the young man was under the supervision of the Department of Juvenile Services.

Senator Lam explains the incident and the changes to school policies that have been implemented since this murder.

