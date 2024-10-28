Howard County lawmaker clarifies next steps after youth commits murder

State Sen. Clarence Lam who represents Maryland's District 12 in the General Assembly joins Midday to discuss a recent murder by a youth offender in Howard County.

On October 9, a man was shot to death in a parking lot at a Columbia office building. Howard County police arrested a 17-year-old student at Howard High School, and a 14-year-old from Severn in connection with the murder. When the 17-year-old was arrested at school, a ghost gun was found in his backpack, and school officials learned only then that the young man was under the supervision of the Department of Juvenile Services.

Senator Lam explains the incident and the changes to school policies that have been implemented since this murder.