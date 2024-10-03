© 2024 WYPR
A new CEO at the reins of Baltimore's Pratt Library

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Courtesy of the Enoch Pratt Free Library.
Chad Helton, President and CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library

Earlier this week, the Board of Directors of the Enoch Pratt Free Library announced the appointment of Chad Helton as the new President & Chief Executive Officer of Baltimore city's more than 20 public libraries. His lengthy resume includes time at library systems in major cities across the county. Most recently, he lead Minneapolis public libraries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helton comes to Pratt at a crucial moment. The library system reports a need for new investment, as a rise in active card holders and circulation reveals high demand for its services.

Helton joins Midday to discuss how he became the librarian he is today, and his vision for Baltimore's library system in the future.

Chad HeltonEnoch Pratt Free Library
Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
