A new CEO at the reins of Baltimore's Pratt Library

Earlier this week, the Board of Directors of the Enoch Pratt Free Library announced the appointment of Chad Helton as the new President & Chief Executive Officer of Baltimore city's more than 20 public libraries. His lengthy resume includes time at library systems in major cities across the county. Most recently, he lead Minneapolis public libraries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helton comes to Pratt at a crucial moment. The library system reports a need for new investment, as a rise in active card holders and circulation reveals high demand for its services.

Helton joins Midday to discuss how he became the librarian he is today, and his vision for Baltimore's library system in the future.