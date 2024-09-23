April McClain Delaney: Candidate for U.S. Congress in Maryland's 6th District

April McClain Delaney is the Democratic nominee for the House of Representatives in Maryland's 6th Congressional District and is running to replace outgoing Congressman David Trone. Delaney’s husband, John Delaney, held the seat for 6 years, from 2013-2019.

The 6th District encompasses the northwest part of Maryland, including all of Garrett, Allegany, Frederick, and Washington counties as well as part of Montgomery County.

Delaney is facing Neil Parrot, a former Republican delegate from Hagerstown who has run for the seat two previous times.