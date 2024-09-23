© 2024 WYPR
Midday

April McClain Delaney: Candidate for U.S. Congress in Maryland's 6th District

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
April McClain Delaney, Congressional candidate in Maryland's 6th congressional district

April McClain Delaney is the Democratic nominee for the House of Representatives in Maryland's 6th Congressional District and is running to replace outgoing Congressman David Trone. Delaney’s husband, John Delaney, held the seat for 6 years, from 2013-2019.

The 6th District encompasses the northwest part of Maryland, including all of Garrett, Allegany, Frederick, and Washington counties as well as part of Montgomery County.

Delaney is facing Neil Parrot, a former Republican delegate from Hagerstown who has run for the seat two previous times.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
