Sen. Ben Cardin on Foreign Relations Committee standstill, negotiations over Gaza

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 13, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin Jr. speaks with reporters at the State House in Annapolis on the first day of the 2023 General Assembly session in January.
Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner
U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin Jr. speaks with reporters at the State House in Annapolis on the first day of the 2023 General Assembly session in January.

Maryland's Sen. Ben Cardin holds an influential role as the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The committee's work has been stalled for months over a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over legislation that would sanction the International Criminal Court over decisions to pursue arrest warrants for top Israeli officials for their prosecution of the war in Gaza.

We ask him about the latest, and news from the West Bank, where the Israeli Defense Force's killing of an American protestor sparked a rare backlash from U.S officials toward their ally.

In May of last year, Cardin announced that he will not seek re-election when his term expires on January 3, 2025.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
