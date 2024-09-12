© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller on the Red Line, the opioid epidemic, abortion access and more

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Moore-Miller transition team used public engagement to help identify Maryland’s biggest challenges, develop solutions and help set priorities, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller says. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)
Kirk McKoy
/
The Baltimore Banner
Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller took office with Gov. Wes Moore in January 2023.

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller took office following a successful campaign beside Gov. Wes Moore in the 2022 election. On Midday, we ask her about the ongoing initiatives of the Moore administration.

Several state transportation projects are in the works, even as budget cuts threaten work on the state's roads, railways and other infrastructure. We ask Miller about the latest on the Red Line, and how her administration is taking steps to improve safety within highway work zones.

Plus, how is the state addressing mental health struggles and opioid recovery?

And we ask Miller about the 2024 election, where a slew of women launched groundbreaking campaigns for elected office.

