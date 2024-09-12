Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller on the Red Line, the opioid epidemic, abortion access and more

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller took office following a successful campaign beside Gov. Wes Moore in the 2022 election. On Midday, we ask her about the ongoing initiatives of the Moore administration.

Several state transportation projects are in the works, even as budget cuts threaten work on the state's roads, railways and other infrastructure. We ask Miller about the latest on the Red Line, and how her administration is taking steps to improve safety within highway work zones.

Plus, how is the state addressing mental health struggles and opioid recovery?

And we ask Miller about the 2024 election, where a slew of women launched groundbreaking campaigns for elected office.