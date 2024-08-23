As summer winds down, how to savor the warm weather Maryland has left

If you are looking to make the most of the last weeks of warm temperatures, you might wanna out to the valleys and ridges of western Maryland.

Midday is joined by two Marylanders with extensive knowledge of the outdoors.

Nature photographer and author Mark Hendricks spent many seasons traversing the ancient Appalachian Mountains crossing Maryland’s western handle. He joins Midday to discuss the best places to visit in Maryland's natural landscape and his tips for new nature photographers.

Maryland's top park ranger join us, as well. Angela Crenshaw is Director of the Maryland Park Service. We ask her about her favorite state park, and her mission to increase access to the Maryland outdoors