Live updates from the DNC in Chicago
Programs
Midday

As summer winds down, how to savor the warm weather Maryland has left

By Ashley Sterner,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 23, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
Swallow Falls State Park in Maryland.
Photo by Doug Kerr, Flickr
Swallow Falls State Park in Maryland.

If you are looking to make the most of the last weeks of warm temperatures, you might wanna out to the valleys and ridges of western Maryland.

Midday is joined by two Marylanders with extensive knowledge of the outdoors.

Nature photographer and author Mark Hendricks spent many seasons traversing the ancient Appalachian Mountains crossing Maryland’s western handle. He joins Midday to discuss the best places to visit in Maryland's natural landscape and his tips for new nature photographers.

Maryland's top park ranger join us, as well. Angela Crenshaw is Director of the Maryland Park Service. We ask her about her favorite state park, and her mission to increase access to the Maryland outdoors

Midday Department of Natural Resources Maryland State Parks
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
