Midday

Roxane Gay's got a gun: black feminism and gun ownership

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Author photo by Reginald Cunningham.

The power to take a life, professor and social commentator Roxane Gay writes, receives greater constitutional and culture value than a women's right to the pursuit of happiness.

Gay is the author of the New York Times best-selling books Bad Feminist and Hunger. Her latest work includes the essay Stand Your Ground: A Black Feminists Reckoning with America's Gun Problem.

From the firearms invention in more than 500 hundred years ago, to the writing of the 2nd Amendment in 1787, to America's current epidemic of gun violence, Gay follows the social forces that shaped our current reality. The piece is personal, describing Gay's thoughts about owning a gun, and what gun ownership means to Black feminism.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
