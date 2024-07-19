© 2024 WYPR
To protect priorities, Gov. Wes Moore makes nearly $150 million cuts to the Maryland budget

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 19, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary FY 2024 Budget Plan. Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore
Gov. Wes Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary draft of the state's 2024 Budget Plan last year.

On the Midday Newswrap today, we are joined by Rachel Baye, WYPR reporter and editor. She covered the nearly $150 million dollar budget cut announced by Gov. Wes Moore last week and approved by the Board of Estimates on Wednesday.

Moore, the chair of the three-member Board of Public Works that approved the cuts for the current year's budget, said the changes are designed to prioritize health care and child care spending.

“We know that when Marylanders have access to health care and also access to preventative care, and when families have access to affordable childcare, they are more likely to participate in our labor force and participate in our economy,” Moore said. “And the key is we've got to have an economy where more people can participate.”

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
