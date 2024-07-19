To protect priorities, Gov. Wes Moore makes nearly $150 million cuts to the Maryland budget

On the Midday Newswrap today, we are joined by Rachel Baye, WYPR reporter and editor. She covered the nearly $150 million dollar budget cut announced by Gov. Wes Moore last week and approved by the Board of Estimates on Wednesday.

Moore, the chair of the three-member Board of Public Works that approved the cuts for the current year's budget, said the changes are designed to prioritize health care and child care spending.

“We know that when Marylanders have access to health care and also access to preventative care, and when families have access to affordable childcare, they are more likely to participate in our labor force and participate in our economy,” Moore said. “And the key is we've got to have an economy where more people can participate.”

