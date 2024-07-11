© 2024 WYPR
Katie Pumphrey aced a historic swim into Baltimore's harbor. Now she wants others to join her.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 11, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
Katie Pumphrey swam the 24 miles from Sandy Point State Park to the Baltimore Inner Harbor on June 25, 2024.

Ultra marathon swimmer Katie Pumphrey is an accomplished athlete. She swam the English Channel twice, circumnavigated Manhattan and completed the DC Marathon Swim.

And in June, she added to her impressive accomplishments in local waters. Pumphrey swam the 24-miles from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge into Baltimore's Inner Harbor, a route no one else has completed before.

She says her love for Baltimore energized her every stroke through the Patapsco River's waters.

“I love this city so much,” Pumphrey told Baltimore Banner. “Baltimore should be proud of our city. I want more people to talk about how awesome it is. So, if my swim helps to highlight everything that the city is and has been and can be — I’m just honored.”

Pumphrey joins Midday to talk about her momentous journey, and what it means to her to open water swim in her city's own backyard.

