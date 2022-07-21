© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Swimming

  • U.S. Paralympic Athlete and retired U.S. Navy EOD Officer Brad Snyder celebrates after winning gold in the 400-meter freestyle at the Paralympics in London on Friday. The Navy lieutenant won the event exactly one year after losing his sight in an explosion in Afghanistan.
    WYPR Podcast
    A Fire in His Eyes
    Jill Yesko
    Host Jill Yesko talks with U.S. Paralympic athlete and retired U.S. Navy EOD Officer Brad Snyder about his memoir, Fire in My Eyes, and what it's like swimming blind after losing his vision serving in Afghanistan.