A change in leadership at the Young Victorian Theatre Company

For decades, Baltimore fans of operetta have had the opportunity to see and hear many Gilbert and Sullivan shows at the Young Victorian Theater Company. Known by many as “Young Vic,” the theatre company has produced 14 of the famed plays over the course of their 25-year collaboration.

Ruddigore first opened in 1887 in London, England. The bawdy operetta's humor and wit comes alive through the Young Vic’s production, opening Sunday afternoon.

Brian Goodman, who cofounded Young Vic 50 years ago, and Catrin Davies, the company's artistic director, join Midday to talk about Ruddigore and what's next for the intrepid theatre company.