A change in leadership at the Young Victorian Theatre Company

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 11, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
Thomas Hochla plays Major General in the final dress rehearsal for Young Vic's 2022 production of Pirates of Penzance.
Photo by Anne Stuzin and Steve Ruark
Thomas Hochla plays Major General in the final dress rehearsal for Young Vic's 2022 production of Pirates of Penzance.

For decades, Baltimore fans of operetta have had the opportunity to see and hear many Gilbert and Sullivan shows at the Young Victorian Theater Company. Known by many as “Young Vic,” the theatre company has produced 14 of the famed plays over the course of their 25-year collaboration.

Ruddigore first opened in 1887 in London, England. The bawdy operetta's humor and wit comes alive through the Young Vic’s production, opening Sunday afternoon.

Brian Goodman, who cofounded Young Vic 50 years ago, and Catrin Davies, the company's artistic director, join Midday to talk about Ruddigore and what's next for the intrepid theatre company.

Catrin Davies, left, and Brian
Catrin Davies, left, and Brian Goodman, right.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes