A look back at the school year with Baltimore City Public School's CEO

Baltimore city's public school system is led by one of the longest-serving school superintendent in the nation. Dr. Sonja Santelises joins Midday on Education to look back on the school year, which ends on Thursday, June 13.

Last month, the board of the Baltimore City Public Schools approved a $1.8 billion budget, which includes a new $4.5 million math curriculum and $6 million for pre-kindergarten materials. The city's math scores have long been among the lowest in the state, while 8th grade English scores began a post-pandemic rebound last year.

We ask Santelises about the future of the school system, test scores and about ongoing negotiations regarding her contract, which have stalled as her term is set to expire in a few weeks.

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises

