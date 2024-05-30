Midday on the Law: The latest on Trump's hush money trial

Jury deliberations in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump's alleged hush money payments resumed today. The twelve jurors, all New Yorkers, asked to reheard testimony and some of the judge's instructions, according to reporting from AP News.

Midday host Tom Hall spoke to Maryland Law Professor Mark Graber and prominent Baltimore-based defense attorney Warren Brown about the latest news from the Manhattan trial and the former president's other legal concerns.

