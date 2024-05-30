© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Midday on the Law: The latest on Trump's hush money trial

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)
Steven Hirsch/AP
/
POOL New York Post
Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)

Jury deliberations in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump's alleged hush money payments resumed today. The twelve jurors, all New Yorkers, asked to reheard testimony and some of the judge's instructions, according to reporting from AP News.

Midday host Tom Hall spoke to Maryland Law Professor Mark Graber and prominent Baltimore-based defense attorney Warren Brown about the latest news from the Manhattan trial and the former president's other legal concerns.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

