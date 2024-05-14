Gov. Wes Moore updates on Key Bridge recovery

A section of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge was demolished Sunday, as engineers work to clear wreckage.

Engineers say they successful used controlled explosives to remove remnants of the bridge from the deck of the cargo ship Dali. Following the ship's collision with the bridge March 26, remnants of the roadway had been strewn across the vessel.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss the progress on the reclamation and recovery of port access in the Patapsco River.

