Gov. Wes Moore updates on Key Bridge recovery

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesTeria Rogers
Published May 14, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete. (AP Photos/Mike Pesoli)
Mike Pesoli
/
ap
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024.

A section of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge was demolished Sunday, as engineers work to clear wreckage.

Engineers say they successful used controlled explosives to remove remnants of the bridge from the deck of the cargo ship Dali. Following the ship's collision with the bridge March 26, remnants of the roadway had been strewn across the vessel.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss the progress on the reclamation and recovery of port access in the Patapsco River.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
