News Wrap: Congressional Update, Parishes Close & Bridge Recovery
For this week's News Wrap, Tom speaks with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater about impeachment attempts against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and leadership pressures for House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Then we take a look at local news with the archdiocese's announcement to close several parishes and the salvage operation following the Key Bridge collapse. WYPR Reporters Scott Maucione and Emily Hofstaeder join Midday to share their latest reporting.