News Wrap: Congressional Update, Parishes Close & Bridge Recovery

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 19, 2024 at 11:59 AM EDT
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
1 of 3  — Congress Capitol Hill
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
The Archdiocese of Baltimore (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
2 of 3  — Archdiocese-of-Baltimore-building.png
The Archdiocese of Baltimore.
Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner
3 of 3  — welding on bridge.jpg
Emily Hofstaedter, WYPR

For this week's News Wrap, Tom speaks with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater about impeachment attempts against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and leadership pressures for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Then we take a look at local news with the archdiocese's announcement to close several parishes and the salvage operation following the Key Bridge collapse. WYPR Reporters Scott Maucione and Emily Hofstaeder join Midday to share their latest reporting.

CongressFrancis Scott Key Bridge collapse
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Teria Rogers
Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
