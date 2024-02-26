Change in Leadership at the Enoch Pratt Free Library

There is a change of leadership at the top of Baltimore city's public library system.

Heidi Daniel has been CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library since 2017. But next month, she will become the executive director of the King County Library System in Washington State.

Her replacement is Darcell Graham, who has been with the Pratt Library for 25 years. She served as the Vice President of Public Services, and she has been appointed Interim CEO of the library while a search is conducted for a permanent successor to Daniel.

We speak with Graham and Daniel about the transition and what it could mean for Baltimore's public library.