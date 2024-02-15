© 2024 WYPR
Dr. Freeman Hrabowski educates on the "The Resilient University"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III, Former UMBC President and author of "The Resilient University: How Purpose and Inclusion Drive Student Success"
Courtesy Photo
Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III, Former UMBC President and author of "The Resilient University: How Purpose and Inclusion Drive Student Success."

Tom's guest is Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III, who served as the President of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) for 30 years.

In 2019 he published a book, along with colleagues from UMBC, called The Empowered University: Shared Leadership, Culture Change, and Academic Success.  A follow-up has now been published to address another important aspect of healthy institutions titled, The Resilient University: How Purpose and Inclusion Drive Student Success. 

The new book, like its predecessor, is a handbook to help higher education leaders navigate the post-COVID issues of diversity, equity and adaptability on college campuses.

Audio of this program will be posted when available.

