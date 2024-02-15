Dr. Freeman Hrabowski educates on the "The Resilient University"

Tom's guest is Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III, who served as the President of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) for 30 years.

In 2019 he published a book, along with colleagues from UMBC, called The Empowered University: Shared Leadership, Culture Change, and Academic Success. A follow-up has now been published to address another important aspect of healthy institutions titled, The Resilient University: How Purpose and Inclusion Drive Student Success.

The new book, like its predecessor, is a handbook to help higher education leaders navigate the post-COVID issues of diversity, equity and adaptability on college campuses.

