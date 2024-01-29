© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Dr. Matthew Taylor on "Spiritual Warriors" and the January 6th riot

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST

A new documentary investigates the Christian Nationalist movement in the United States and its involvement in the attack on the Capitol in 2021.

Dr. Matthew Taylor joins us to talk about the film, "Spiritual Warriors: Decoding Christian Nationalism at the Capitol Riot."

Taylor is the Protestant Scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies in Baltimore. He is also the author of an upcoming book, "The Violent Take it By Force: The Christian Movement That is Threatening Our Democracy."

"Spiritual Warriors: Decoding Christian Nationalism at the Capitol Riot" is set to premiere on Wednesday night at the Senator Theater. A panel discussion with Taylor, fellow filmmaker Michael Ivan Schwarz and two other religious scholars is scheduled to follow the screening.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsInstitute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish StudiesReligion
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes