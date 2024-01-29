Dr. Matthew Taylor on "Spiritual Warriors" and the January 6th riot

A new documentary investigates the Christian Nationalist movement in the United States and its involvement in the attack on the Capitol in 2021.

Dr. Matthew Taylor joins us to talk about the film, "Spiritual Warriors: Decoding Christian Nationalism at the Capitol Riot."

Taylor is the Protestant Scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies in Baltimore. He is also the author of an upcoming book, "The Violent Take it By Force: The Christian Movement That is Threatening Our Democracy."

"Spiritual Warriors: Decoding Christian Nationalism at the Capitol Riot" is set to premiere on Wednesday night at the Senator Theater. A panel discussion with Taylor, fellow filmmaker Michael Ivan Schwarz and two other religious scholars is scheduled to follow the screening.

