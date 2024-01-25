© 2024 WYPR
Midday

The Ravens and Baltimore City are ready for the Chiefs

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 25, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST
Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens
Kylie Cooper
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens take on the defending super bowl champions in the AFC Conference Championship at M&T Bank Stadium.

If you are not a football fan, we suggest you become one by Sunday; or at least fake that you’re a fan if you run into any other local human being.

If you are already a Ravens fan, give us a call or drop us a note to weigh-in on the big game. How do you think we’ll do? Do you have tickets? How did you get them? And, of course, are you a "Swifty", and how will that color your feelings about the entire endeavor?

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

