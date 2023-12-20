© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Where does Baltimore stand on housing and homebuying?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
A mural of Baltimore in the Patterson Park neighborhood.
Phylicia Ghee for Live Baltimore
A mural of Baltimore in the Patterson Park neighborhood.

A recent survey commissioned by Live Baltimore explores the reasons people choose to call Charm City home.

What does the data tell us are the important factors as people decide where to live?

Annie Milli is the executive director of Live Baltimore. We ask her aboutthe survey and what it reveals about who is leaving and who is staying in our city, and why they are making the decisions they are making about where to live.

Annie Milli, Executive Director of Live Baltimore
Phylicia Ghee for Live Baltimore
Annie Milli, Executive Director of Live Baltimore

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Housing homebuying
