Theater artist Stevie Walker Webb joins Midday. In October, he began his tenure as the new Artistic Director at Baltimore Center Stage. Walker Webb is an Obie Award winner and a Tony Award nominee. He is a director, playwright and educator, for whom social activism is a core tenet of his work.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.