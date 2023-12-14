© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Orchestra conductor Michael Repper on "The Nutcracker"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
Michael Repper
Courtesy Photo
Michael Repper

The Nutcracker is a beloved holiday ballet. While there are a number of organizations and dance companies presenting this great masterpiece, only one in our area features dancers and a live symphony orchestra.

The Magical Christmas Ballet is part of a national tour, with two performances next Monday and Tuesday at the Hippodrome Theater here in Baltimore. Those performances will be conducted by a young maestro who trained here in Baltimore, Michael Repper. He recently won a Grammy Award and he is an increasingly ubiquitous presence on the national classical music scene.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR Arts
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Supervisory Producer, Midday
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes