Orchestra conductor Michael Repper on "The Nutcracker"

The Nutcracker is a beloved holiday ballet. While there are a number of organizations and dance companies presenting this great masterpiece, only one in our area features dancers and a live symphony orchestra.

The Magical Christmas Ballet is part of a national tour, with two performances next Monday and Tuesday at the Hippodrome Theater here in Baltimore. Those performances will be conducted by a young maestro who trained here in Baltimore, Michael Repper. He recently won a Grammy Award and he is an increasingly ubiquitous presence on the national classical music scene.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.