Midday in the Neighborhood: Baltimore and Howard County
1 of 3 — jumbofresh-supermarket-banner.png
JumboFresh Supermarket is expected to replace the former Price Rite store, which closed in December of 2022.
Jasmine Vaughn-Hall / The Baltimore Banner
2 of 3 — herring-run-heritage-trail-banner.png
The Herring Run heritage trail is closed until further notice.
Clara Longo de Freitas / The Baltimore Banner
3 of 3 — zum-bus-banner.png
Zum, a California based tech company, will handle 230 of Howard County Public Schools’ roughly 500 school bus routes for the next three years.
Daniel Zawodny / The Baltimore Banner
Today it’s Midday in the Neighborhood and we’re going to check-in with our colleagues from The Baltimore Banner.
First, we talk with Jasmine Vaughn-Hall and Councilwoman Phylicia Porter about development in South Baltimore. Next, we hear from Clara Longo de Freitas and Misty Fae about erosion and storm repair in Herring Run Park. Tom wraps up the show with Daniel Zawodny and his exploration of the Howard County school system's bus crisis.
