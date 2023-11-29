Midday in the Neighborhood: Baltimore and Howard County

Today it’s Midday in the Neighborhood and we’re going to check-in with our colleagues from The Baltimore Banner.

First, we talk with Jasmine Vaughn-Hall and Councilwoman Phylicia Porter about development in South Baltimore. Next, we hear from Clara Longo de Freitas and Misty Fae about erosion and storm repair in Herring Run Park. Tom wraps up the show with Daniel Zawodny and his exploration of the Howard County school system's bus crisis.

Courtesy Photos Baltimore Banner Reporters Jasmine Vaughn-Hall, Clara Longo de Freitas, Daniel Zowodny and Misty Fae, Executive Director of Friends of Herring Run Park

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.