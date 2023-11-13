Talking Books: Novelists Ann Patchett and Lindsay Lynch

(This conversation was originally broadcast on July 31, 2023.)

Tom's guests on this encore edition of Midday are two authors who have new books — and a special bond.

Ann Patchett is the best-selling author of nine novels, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and a recipient of the National Humanities Medal. Her new book, which was released this past August, is called Tom Lake.

Her protagonist is an actress who ultimately lands in a different line of work. It’s a tender, warm, and wise, meditation on love and family and memory and the stories that shape us.

"Tom Lake" cover image courtesy Harper Collins Publishers; "Do Tell" cover image courtesy Penguin Random House

Lindsay Lynch is a first-time novelist, whose debut offering is masterfully shaped. It’s a gripping narrative set largely in the pre-war years of Hollywood. It follows the long career trajectory of its protagonist, an actress who, like Ann’s central character, also finds a second act, which includes encounters with a sweeping panoply of movie stars and wannabees. It’s called Do Tell.

Ann and Lindsay are colleagues atParnassus Books, the independent bookstore Ann owns in Nashville, Tennessee. Ann’s book is one of the most highly anticipated books of the year. For some time now, any book by Ann Patchett will automatically be highly anticipated. Lindsay’s book is one of any number of debuts hoping for a little attention, a little buzz, a little shelf space.

Two excellent books by two gifted authors who are at two very different places in their writing lives.

We begin with Ann Patchett. Lindsay Lynch joins the conversation later in the program. Both connect with us on Zoom from Nashville…

Because today's program is pre-recorded, we won't be taking any calls or emails.