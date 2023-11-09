© 2023 WYPR
Midday

John Eisenberg on the history of the NFL's Black quarterbacks

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
John Eisenberg, Author of "Rocket Men: The Black Quarterbacks Who Revolutionized Pro Football"
Phil Hoffmann
John Eisenberg, an award-winning former sportswriter and columnist at the Baltimore Sun is the author of ten books. His latest book, "Rocket Men: The Black Quarterbacks Who Revolutionized Pro Football," is a compelling chronicle of the long, slow turn around in attitudes among NFL owners and coaches, who for nearly one hundred years refused to consider Black players as team leaders.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Midday Sports Books
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Supervisory Producer, Midday
