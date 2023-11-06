© 2023 WYPR
Sen. Ben Cardin on a path forward for the Israel-Hamas war

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST
Isreali soldiers patrol next to houses damaged by Hamas militants at Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Kibbutz was stormed by Hamas militants from the nearby Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, when they killed and captured many Israelis. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
/
AP
Israeli soldiers patrol next to damaged houses.

The Rafah Gate between Gaza and Egypt opened last week, allowing some Americans and nationals from other countries to escape the hell that is the Gaza Strip. Yesterday, White House principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said that more than 300 Americans have been able to leave Gaza so far.

This as the death toll in Gaza continues to climb. Over 10,000 people have died in Gaza since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, including 4,104 children.

The Jerusalem Post reported yesterday that Yossi Cohen, a former leader of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, met with an unidentified Arab leader to discuss the hostages who are being held by Hamas.

Today on Midday, perspectives on the Israel-Hamas war from Sen. Ben Cardin, the Chair of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

We begin with Sen. Cardin, who joins us on Zoom from his office in

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced earlier this month he would not run for reelection when his term ends next year.
U.S. Senate, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

