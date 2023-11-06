Sen. Ben Cardin on a path forward for the Israel-Hamas war

The Rafah Gate between Gaza and Egypt opened last week, allowing some Americans and nationals from other countries to escape the hell that is the Gaza Strip. Yesterday, White House principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said that more than 300 Americans have been able to leave Gaza so far.

This as the death toll in Gaza continues to climb. Over 10,000 people have died in Gaza since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, including 4,104 children.

The Jerusalem Post reported yesterday that Yossi Cohen, a former leader of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, met with an unidentified Arab leader to discuss the hostages who are being held by Hamas.

Today on Midday, perspectives on the Israel-Hamas war from Sen. Ben Cardin, the Chair of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

We begin with Sen. Cardin, who joins us on Zoom from his office

U.S. Senate, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced earlier this month he would not run for reelection when his term ends next year.

