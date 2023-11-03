© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Newswrap: Harborplace changes and congressional races

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
A view of Baltimore's Inner Harbor and historic ship taken with a drone. (Marcus Payne for The Baltimore Banner)
Marcus Payne
/
The Baltimore Banner
A view of Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Last Monday, Gov. Wes Moore, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined the developer David Bramble to announce preliminary designs for a reboot of Harbor Place.

Melody Simmons covers development for the Baltimore Business Journal. She joins Midday to discuss the plans for Harborplace.

Then, Pamela Woodof The Baltimore Banner joins Midday to share her reporting on the retirement announcement from Congressman John Sarbanes which follows Senator Ben Cardin’s decision to retire at the end of his term.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMidday News WrapHarborplaceCongress
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
