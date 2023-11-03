Newswrap: Harborplace changes and congressional races

Last Monday, Gov. Wes Moore, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined the developer David Bramble to announce preliminary designs for a reboot of Harbor Place.

Melody Simmons covers development for the Baltimore Business Journal. She joins Midday to discuss the plans for Harborplace.

Then, Pamela Woodof The Baltimore Banner joins Midday to share her reporting on the retirement announcement from Congressman John Sarbanes which follows Senator Ben Cardin’s decision to retire at the end of his term.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.