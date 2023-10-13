Rousuck's Review: Think Pink!, A Gay Play Festival

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland, DC and Virginia regional stage.

Today, a theater review about a new show, at a new theater in town. Pink Pen Theatre’s production of “Think Pink!” continues at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church through October 15

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

