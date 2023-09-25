© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Midday on Law: SCOTUS '23 -'24 preview and Trump legal woes

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 25, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York.
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
It is Midday on the Law and Tom's guest Kim Wehle. A professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a legal analyst for ABC News, the host of Simple Politics on YouTube, and the author of several books, the latest of which is called How to Think Like a Lawyer, and Why.

Kim will share her thoughts on President Trump's lawsuits and give a preview of the Supreme Court's 2023-2024 term.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

