"The Fear of Too Much Justice" reveals U.S. court disparities

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Stephen Bright, co-author of "The Fear of Too Much Justice: Race, Poverty, and the Persistence of Inequality in the Criminal Courts"
Stephen Bright, co-author of "The Fear of Too Much Justice: Race, Poverty, and the Persistence of Inequality in the Criminal Courts"

Stephen Bright joins Midday to discuss his new book, Too Much Justice: Race, Poverty and the Persistence of Inequality in the Criminal Courts.

Bright teaches law at Yale and Georgetown Universities, and served for many years as the director of the Southern Center for Human Rights, a legal advocacy group that combats racial injustice in the justice system.

For decades, Stephen Bright represented poor and indigent clients whose interaction with the criminal justice system has been plagued by corruption, incompetence, discrimination and a host of bad actors.

He has argued capital cases throughout the South and before the U.S. Supreme Court.

With the legal scholar James Kwak, he has written a persuasive and disturbing book that is packed full of example after example of people who have been treated unfairly, incarcerated unjustly, and in some cases, even put to death.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday law Criminal Justice
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
