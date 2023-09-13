"The Fear of Too Much Justice" reveals U.S. court disparities

Stephen Bright joins Midday to discuss his new book, Too Much Justice: Race, Poverty and the Persistence of Inequality in the Criminal Courts.

Bright teaches law at Yale and Georgetown Universities, and served for many years as the director of the Southern Center for Human Rights, a legal advocacy group that combats racial injustice in the justice system.

For decades, Stephen Bright represented poor and indigent clients whose interaction with the criminal justice system has been plagued by corruption, incompetence, discrimination and a host of bad actors.

He has argued capital cases throughout the South and before the U.S. Supreme Court.

With the legal scholar James Kwak, he has written a persuasive and disturbing book that is packed full of example after example of people who have been treated unfairly, incarcerated unjustly, and in some cases, even put to death.

Audio will be posted here following the program.