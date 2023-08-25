60 years after Dr. King's 'dream' to address poverty and inequality

Monday marks the 60th anniversary of one of the most pivotal and important events in American history; the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

August 28 is remembered as the day King ended his speech at the Lincoln Memorial with his immortal “I have a dream” soliloquy, an improvised conclusion to an address that galvanized the throngs of people on the mall, and catapulted King into the pantheon of iconic figures.

"But 100 years later, the Negro still is not free. One hundred years later, the life of the Negro is still sadly crippled by the manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination. One hundred years later, the Negro lives on a lonely island of poverty in the midst of a vast ocean of material prosperity. One hundred years later." Excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech

But as memorable as the ending of that speech was, it’s important not to forget the 12 or so minutes that preceded it. King talked about police brutality, discrimination in housing and public accommodations, and a range of injustices suffered by Black people that amounted to a check that had been returned for insufficient funds. With powerful eloquence, he spoke of the long struggle since Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Today on Midday, reflections on what the march meant for the Civil Rights Movement and what it meant for King’s fight for poor people.

We begin with Dr. Frances Murphy Draper. She is the chairman of the board and publisher of the Afro-American Newspaper, which was founded here in Baltimore by her great grandfather in 1892.

Later in the show, two civil rights activists with deep ties to Baltimore, Bishop Donte Hickman and Rev. George Hopkins, discuss what is ahead for the civil rights movement in our community.

