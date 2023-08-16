Does Maryland offer enough help for gambling addiction?

In 2012, the Maryland legislature established the Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling to address the issue of problem gambling. The center's budget averages nearly $5 million per year, and funds treatment services and a 24-hour hotline. They also conduct studies to determine how many Maryland residents are struggling with gambling addiction.

Last month, in its most recent report, the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability found that, while the national average of problem gamblers is about 5% of people who wager regularly, that number is closer to 9% in Maryland.

A little later, we’ll hear from a reporter who questions the data in the report, but the question remains: is the state failing the people who are having a tough time handling their gambling? Are there enough providers available to enough people?

Our guests include State Sen. Clarence Lam, a physician and the Senate Chair of the Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee in the state legislature.

Steve Freiss also joins us. He is a senior staff writer with Play USA, where he writes about the casino and gambling industry, and a column called “State of Play.”

And later in the show, Dr. Lia Nower of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University in New Jersey joins Midday.

If you or someone you know might be struggling with gambling addiction, you can find resources on the Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling's website. Help is also available via text or phone call through 1-800-GAMBLER, a free and confidential hotline staffed by trained counselors.

Maryland State Senator Clarence Lam and Play USA Columnist Steve Friess

