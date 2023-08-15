© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Trump and aides face charges in Georgia election interference case

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
President Trump
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Trump says it would be great for the justice system if courts would "do what's right."

On Monday morning, former President Donald Trump faced 78 counts in three indictments. But by the end of the day, Fani Willis, the District Attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, added 13 more counts to the list of charges facing the 2024 presidential hopeful. 18 other former lawyers and aides are included as coconspirators in the indictment.

Our guest is legal scholar Jose Anderson, who is on the faculty of the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he is the Dean Joseph Curtis Professor of Law.

We are also joined by Isaac Arnsdorf, national political reporter for the Washington Post.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

