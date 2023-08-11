Searching for just solutions to America's student debt crisis

Today, on Midday: what to do about the nation's massive student debt crisis...

Forty-five million Americans are carrying debts from their or their children's education, totaling more than $1.7 trillion. Women borrow more than men. (They also complete their degrees more often.) African Americans borrow the most, and most frequently.

In 2022, then-WYPR education reporter Zshekinah Collier reported that the average student loan debt for a Maryland resident was $42,861, the second-highest average in the country, just behind Washington D.C.

The Biden Administration’s first plan to forgive some student loans for some students was struck down earlier this summer in a 6-3 ruling by the US Supreme Court. The White House immediately announced a new plan that pegs loan repayments to income levels. A beta version of the application website launched last week. The permanent site will be up later this month. A COVID-related payment hiatus period ends next month.

Let’s begin by understanding what’s in the new Biden plan, known as the SAVE Plan, for Saving on a Valuable Education. Tom's first guest is Katherine Knott, a journalist who covers federal policy for the online education news journal, Inside Higher Ed.

The three-year hiatus from loan repayments that began during the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end in October. Resuming those payments will be a certain hardship for tens of millions of borrowers already struggling with their monthly expenses.

Joining Tom now in Studio A is Dr. Tisa Silver Canady. Dr. Canady is a financial wellness advocate for scholars and the founder of the Maryland Center for Collegiate Financial Wellness.

One of the programs that many families rely on to fund education is called a 529 Plan. Over the last few years, the MD 529 Plan encountered major problems stemming from mistakes in calculating the amount of interest the accounts were to have been credited with. The mess led to the resignation of the twelve-member board that overseeing the program. Last spring, the Maryland legislature transferred authority for the fund to State Treasurer Derek Davis. But Davis has come under criticism for problems with the fund as well.

A co-sponsor of that legislation was Maryland Delegate Catherine Forbes, a Democrat who represents District 43B (Baltimore County).

LOOKING FOR STUDENT DEBT SOLUTIONS: (L-R) Katherine Knott, journalist covering federal policy for Inside Higher Ed; Tisa Silver Canady, EdD,MBA, founder, MD Center for Collegiate Financial Wellness; and Maryland Del. Catherine M. Forbes (D., Dist 43B [Balt. Co]). (courtesy photos)

