Rousuck's Review: "The Prom" at CCBC's Cockpit in Court Theater

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakTeria Rogers
Published August 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Darren McDonnell (left) and Nia Chavis in "The Prom" at Cockpit in Court Summer Theater at CCBC/Essex. Credit: THsquared Photography
Trent Haines-Hopper/Photo by Trent Haines-Hopper
Darren McDonnell (left) and Nia Chavis in "The Prom" at Cockpit in Court Summer Theater at CCBC/Essex. Credit: THsquared Photography

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the mid-Atlantic regional stage.

Today, she tells us about the new production of The Prom, a rollicking musical homage to musical comedies, now on stage at the Cockpit in Court Summer Theater at the Essex campus of the Community College of Baltimore County.

A 2018 Broadway hit with book and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Bob Martin and music by Matthew Sklar, The Prom is directed at Cockpit in Court by Roger Schulman.

The Prom follows four eccentric Broadway stars who are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The musical won the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, and was adapted for the screen in a 2020 film starring Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman.

The Prom continues at the Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre through Sunday, August 6.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is a contributing producer for Midday.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
