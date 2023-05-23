© 2023 WYPR
Midday

New leadership and transition at Associated Black Charities

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 23, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
Chrissy Thornton, a Morgan State alumna, began her role with the Association of Black Charities at the beginning of this year.
Associated Black Charities was founded in 1985 to advocate on behalf of African Americans in the Baltimore metropolitan region. The organization has recently gone through a re-examination and re-tooling of its mission.

To navigate the transition, ABC's board hired Chrissy Thornton, a resident of Baltimore for three decades and a Morgan State University alumna.

Thornton made a career in non-profit management, including positions with the National Alliance for Mental Illness and the Myositis Association. She took the reins of ABC on January 1, 2023.

What’s next for the ABC as it re-examines how best to advocate on behalf of the Black community?

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
