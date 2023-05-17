Florida teach-in seeks to counter Gov. DeSantis's policies

Reports indicate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is soon to officially announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for U.S. President. He trails in the current polls behind former President Donald Trump, as does the rest of the growing field. The first caucuses and primaries don’t take place until February.

DeSantis has preceded his run for the White House with months of TV appearance focused on "wokeness" and political correctness, while lauding several bills he has signed into Florida law. Bills with names like the "Individual Freedom Act" and the "Stop Woke Act" place limits on the teaching of American history, sexual orientation and gender identity and prohibit spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Dr. Terry Anne Scott is a former history professor at Hood College, and the author of Lynching and Leisure: Race and the Transformation of Mob Violence in Texas.

She is the Director of the Institute for Common Power. Tonight and tomorrow, she is teaming-up with scholars from around the country to produce a 24-hour teach-in to confront the restrictions Florida educators are facing.

The event is called Truth in Education: A 24 Hour Teach-In for American Democracy.

Dr. Terry Anne Scott joins Tom on Zoom from St. Petersburg.

Dr. Yohuru Williams is the Distinguished University Chair and Professor of History and Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He’s also the We the People Fellow for the event tonight and tomorrow. He joins Tom on Zoom from Florida, as well.

