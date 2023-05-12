Rousuck's Review: “Six” takes the stage at the Hippodrome Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the mid-Atlantic regional stage.

Today, she tells us about the new touring company production of Six — now in an eight-performance run at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre — in which the six wives of Henry VIII take the stage to spin their infamous 500-year-old heartbreaks into an exuberant, 21st century musical. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six won 23 awards in the 2021-2022 Broadway season, including a Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The touring production is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, with music direction by Julia Schade.

Six continues at theHippodrome Theatre through Sunday, May 14.

Amina Faye as "Jane Seymour" in the touring company production of "Six" (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Audio will be posted here following the program.

