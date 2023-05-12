Rousuck's Review: “Six” takes the stage at the Hippodrome Theatre
It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the mid-Atlantic regional stage.
Today, she tells us about the new touring company production of Six — now in an eight-performance run at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre — in which the six wives of Henry VIII take the stage to spin their infamous 500-year-old heartbreaks into an exuberant, 21st century musical. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six won 23 awards in the 2021-2022 Broadway season, including a Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The touring production is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, with music direction by Julia Schade.
Six continues at theHippodrome Theatre through Sunday, May 14.
