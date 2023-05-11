© 2023 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Midday in the Neighborhood: Locust Point Community Garden

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Locust Point Garden 1.jpg
(Image courtesy community garden)
/
Locust Point Community Garden faces an uncertain future at the hands of Under Armour.

Today is another installment in our series, Midday in the Neighborhood, which we produce in cooperation with our news partners, the Baltimore Banner.  The series takes a look at issues facing some of Baltimore’s 278 different communities.

Today, we turn our focus to Locust Point, and a community garden that is facing an existential crisis.

The Banner’s Cadence Quaranta reports that, “Under Armour owns the garden plot located near its Tide Point headquarters. It opened it up to the community around 2018, but it expects to put the land on the market, according to a spokesperson. The sports apparel company is set to wind down operations in Locust Point and move to its new corporate headquarters in the Baltimore Peninsula by the end of next year.”

Tom speaks with Dave Arndt, the manager of the community garden in Locust Point.

Dave Ardnt.jpg
Image courtesy Dave Ardnt
/
Locus Point resident and community garden volunteer Dave Ardnt.

