New tension in US-Israel relations: Analysis with journalist Sam Sokol

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published May 2, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT
Israel US McCarthy
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
/
AP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, speaks as visiting U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, right, reacts during a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, May 1, 2023. Speaker McCarthy addressed Israel's parliament on Monday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

This week, Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy led a bipartisan US congressional delegation to Israel, a delegation that included Maryland's Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer. McCarthy addressed the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, and indicated that he might soon invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the US Congress. This is in stark contrast to President Joe Biden, who has so far refused to extend an invitation to Netanyahu to visit the White House since the Prime Minister put together a far-right coalition government that returned him to power last year.

Israel is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its founding, and reeling from a level of internal discord that the young country has never before encountered. Netanyahu is pushing radical reorganization of the judicial system which would greatly diminish the authority of Israeli courts. Mass protests over the past many weeks have forced the proponents of the judicial overhaul to pause their efforts for the moment, but the crisis is far from being resolved.

For an update on the situation in Israel, and perspective on Vladimir Putin’s posture against the Jews in Ukraine, we turn to Sam Sokol, a reporter for Haaretz, and the author of Putin’s Hybrid War and the Jews:  Antisemitism, Propaganda, and the Displacement of Ukrainian Jewry. 

Sam Sokol joins us on Zoom from New York…

Samuel Sokol_Haaretz 2023.03.01_CROP.png
Samuel Sokol is a Tel Aviv-based reporter for Haaretz, Israel's daily newspaper of record. (photo credit: Samuel Sokol)

Sam Sokol will be speaking about his book and the current situation in Israel tomorrow night at 7:00 at Beth Am Synagogue in the Reservoir Hill neighborhood of Baltimore. For more information and to register for this event, click here.

