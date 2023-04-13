© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

"American Ramble": Neil King, Jr.'s 300-mile search for self & country

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
Neil King Jr_American Ramble jacket.png
Neil King Jr. is a former national political reporter and editor for the Wall Street Journal. He was deeply involved in the coverage of 9/11 that won the Journal the Pulitzer Prize. He has also written for the New York Times, The Atlantic, and other publications. American Ramble is his first book. A Colorado native, he lives in Washington, D.C (photo credit Mariner/Harper Collins Publishers)

Joining Tom now is the author of a wonderful book, one that makes an important contribution to the literature of walking. From prophets to historians, the tradition of walkers writing about what they encountered on their journeys goes back centuries.

Neil King, Jr. didn’t set out to write a book, necessarily, but in the spring of 2021, he left his home in Washington, DC, and headed for New York, with 17 lbs. of stuff in his backpack, and in the words of the poet John O’Donohue, “an open heart and a watchful reverence.”

King is a former national reporter and editor for the Wall Street Journal.  His new book is called American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal. 

Neil King, Jr. joins us on Zoom from Washington, DC.

You can join the conversation: Call 410.662.8780
Email: m[email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Neil will be discussing his book tonight at 7:00 at Main Point Books in Wayne, PA. Click here for more information and to register for the event.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksjournalismHealthCOVID psychology
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre