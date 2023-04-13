"American Ramble": Neil King, Jr.'s 300-mile search for self & country

Joining Tom now is the author of a wonderful book, one that makes an important contribution to the literature of walking. From prophets to historians, the tradition of walkers writing about what they encountered on their journeys goes back centuries.

Neil King, Jr. didn’t set out to write a book, necessarily, but in the spring of 2021, he left his home in Washington, DC, and headed for New York, with 17 lbs. of stuff in his backpack, and in the words of the poet John O’Donohue, “an open heart and a watchful reverence.”

King is a former national reporter and editor for the Wall Street Journal. His new book is called American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal.

Neil King, Jr. joins us on Zoom from Washington, DC.

You can join the conversation: Call 410.662.8780

Email: m[email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Neil will be discussing his book tonight at 7:00 at Main Point Books in Wayne, PA. Click here for more information and to register for the event.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.