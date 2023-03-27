The 2023 MD General Assembly: Priorities in the final two weeks

The 2023 MD General Assembly is in its final two weeks. Today on Midday on Politics, an update on how various bills are faring as they wind their way through the legislative session that concludes with Sine Die on April 10.

We begin with Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, who represents District 20 (Montgomery County). She’s a Democrat and since last year has served as the chair of the Legislative Black Caucus.

Del. Wilkins joins us on Zoom.

Then, Tom speaks with two reporters who have covered more than a few legislative sessions, including the current one.

Matt Bush is WYPR’s news director.

Pamela Wood covers state politics and government for our news partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Matt joins Tom in Studio A, and Pamela joins us on Zoom to discuss the status of the General Assembly in Annapolis, as it enters its final two weeks.

(L-R) Maryland Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D., Dist 20); Pamela Woods, state politics reporter, The Baltimore Banner; Matt Bush, news director, politics reporter, WYPR News. (courtesy photos)

