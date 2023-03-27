© 2023 WYPR
Midday

The 2023 MD General Assembly: Priorities in the final two weeks

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
state_house_annapolismd.senpres.jpeg
Maryland State Government
/
The State House in Maryland's capital city, Annapolis. The historic, 18th century building houses the governor's and lieutenant governor's offices and the legislative chambers of the General Assembly, which meets to write, debate and enact laws for 90 days each year, from January to April. This year's session ends on April 10. (photo courtesy Office of the Senate President)

The 2023 MD General Assembly is in its final two weeks. Today on Midday on Politics, an update on how various bills are faring as they wind their way through the legislative session that concludes with Sine Die on April 10.

We begin with Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, who represents District 20 (Montgomery County). She’s a Democrat and since last year has served as the chair of the Legislative Black Caucus.

Del. Wilkins joins us on Zoom.

Then, Tom speaks with two reporters who have covered more than a few legislative sessions, including the current one.

Matt Bush is WYPRs news director.

Pamela Wood covers state politics and government for our news partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Matt joins Tom in Studio A, and Pamela joins us on Zoom to discuss the status of the General Assembly in Annapolis, as it enters its final two weeks.

Del. Jheanelle Wilkins_PamelaWoods_MattBush_COMBO.png
(L-R) Maryland Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D., Dist 20); Pamela Woods, state politics reporter, The Baltimore Banner; Matt Bush, news director, politics reporter, WYPR News. (courtesy photos)

You can join the conversation as well:
Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected]
Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMaryland General Assembly 2023legislative black caucusMaryland PoliticsThe Baltimore BannerWYPR NewsMaryland Governor Wes MooreMidday on Politics
