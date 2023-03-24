© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Tiny Beautiful Things" at Baltimore Center Stage

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakTeria Rogers
Published March 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Erika Rose_TBT1_J FannonPhotog.jpg
Erika Rose in the Baltimore Center Stage production of "Tiny Beautiful Things." (credit J Fannon Photography)

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today she tells us about Tiny Beautiful Things, writer Cheryl Strayed's bestselling Cof her "Dear Sugar" personal advice columns, retold in a compelling stage adaptation by "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" writer and actor Nia Vardalos, and in production now at Baltimore Center Stage.

Tiny Beautiful Thingsdirected by BCS's new interim artistic director Kenn-Matt Martin continues at Baltimore Center Stage through April 2. Click the show link for more info.

Cast TBT2_JFannonPhotog.jpg
The cast of "Tiny Beautiful Things" (L-R): KenYatta Rogers, Erika Rose, Caro Dubberly and Evan Andrew Horwitz,, in the production by Baltimore Center Stage. (Credit: J Fannon Photography)


Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayTheaterBaltimore Center StageJ. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
