Rousuck's Review: "Tiny Beautiful Things" at Baltimore Center Stage

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today she tells us about Tiny Beautiful Things, writer Cheryl Strayed's bestselling Cof her "Dear Sugar" personal advice columns, retold in a compelling stage adaptation by "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" writer and actor Nia Vardalos, and in production now at Baltimore Center Stage.

Tiny Beautiful Things — directed by BCS's new interim artistic director Kenn-Matt Martin — continues at Baltimore Center Stage through April 2. Click the show link for more info.

The cast of "Tiny Beautiful Things" (L-R): KenYatta Rogers, Erika Rose, Caro Dubberly and Evan Andrew Horwitz,, in the production by Baltimore Center Stage. (Credit: J Fannon Photography)



Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.