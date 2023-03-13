© 2023 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Ivan Bates, Balt.City State's Atty, on his criminal justice priorities

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
ivan_bates.jpg
ivanbates.com
/
Ivan Bates is the Baltimore City State's Attorney — the city's top prosecutor. The Democrat , Army veteran and long-time Baltimore attorney won election to the SAO in November 2022, defeating the two-term incumbent, Marilyn Mosby. (WYPR photo)

Midday begins today with Tom's Newsmaker guest, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates. He’s a Democrat, and he’s been in office for a couple of months after winning a three-way primary and facing no Republican opponent in the general election last November.

He has been a vocal advocate for a bill under consideration in the General Assembly that would lengthen sentences for those over the age of 21 who are convicted of carrying a gun without a permit. That position has put him at odds with guns rights advocates on the right, and criminal justice reform advocates on the left.

He’s also been working on attracting qualified attorneys to the State’s Attorney’s office, and he has appointed several new division heads.

State's Attorney Ivan Bates joins Tom in Studio A…

Comments or questions? call: 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

