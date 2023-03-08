After High Court's action, a MD bill to tighten our concealed carry law

Today on Midday, a closer look at efforts in the Maryland legislature to rewrite state regulations governing the concealed carry of firearms in public.

The move in Annapolis comes in response to last year's controversial 6-3 ruling by the US Supreme Court striking down New York’s restrictions on concealed-carry gun permits.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the majority opinion that the state requirement for individuals to show “proper cause” to get concealed-carry gun permits violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

“New York's proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms in public,” Thomas wrote.

Maryland's then-Attorney General Brian Frosh condemned the ruling, warning that it will cause the public sphere to become more dangerous.

Luke Clippinger is a native Baltimorean who represents District 46 (Baltimore City) in the General Assembly and serves as the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee. Del. Clippinger works as an Assistant State's Attorney in Anne Arundel County, where he prosecutes the illegal possession of guns and seeks justice for victims of domestic violence, robberies, and burglaries. (photo credit: Del. Clippinger's Office)

Tom's guest today is Maryland Delegate Luke Clippinger. He's the chairman of the House Judiiciary Committee and a longtime advocate of stronger gun regulation. He is sponsoring a bill — HB0824 — that would tighten Maryland's concealed carry law, modify the fees and conditions for issuing permits, and stiffen penalties for violators.

Del. Luke Clippinger joins Tom on Zoom from Annapolis , with details on this and other important legislation in the works at this year's General Assembly session.