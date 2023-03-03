Rousucks' Review: "Dead Man's Cell Phone" at Baltimore's FPCT

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today she spotlights Dead Man's Cell Phone, a play by Sarah Ruhl that's getting a new production at Baltimore's Fells Point Corner Theatre.

Ruhl's imaginative digital-age comedy, which explores the way today's digital technologies can both bring us together and isolate us, won a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding New Play when it premiered at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. in 2007.

The new production at Fells Point Corner Theatre is directed by Kimberley Lynne, working with a cast that includes Laura Malkus, Morgan Stanton, Marianna Gazolla, Penelope Chan, J. Purnell Hargrove, and Kay-Megan Washington.

Dead Man's Cell Phone continues at Fells Point Corner Theatre through March 12. Click the theater link for more information.

Morgan Stanton in "Dead Man's Cell Phone," at Fells Point Corner Theatre. (photo by Kiirstn Pagan)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.