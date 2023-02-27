© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

The Carter Legacy: Peanut farmer, governor, president & peacemaker

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST
Jimmy Carter Hospice Care
-
/
-
Former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Atlanta. Carter, at age 98 the longest-lived American president, has had a recent series of short hospital stays. The Carter Center said in a statement Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, that the 39th president has now “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Jimmy Carter, at the age of 98, is America’s oldest former President. Last week, the Carter family announced that Mr. Carter was entering hospice at his home in Plains, GA.

As the world prepares to bid farewell to the 39th president, re-assessments of his extraordinary life and legacy have begun in earnest, drawing new attention to the remarkable sweep and impact of Jimmy Carter's life, from his emergence as a standout liberal Georgia governor who championed civil rights to become the post-Watergate US president who forged the historic Camp David Middle East Peace Accord.

Mr. Carter has been widely praised as one of the nation's most successful ex-presidents for his four decades of work with the Carter Center's international peace and global health campaigns — work that earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Joining Tom now with an appreciation of Mr. Carter is Dr. James Zogby, an influential Middle East policy expert and the founder and president of the Arab American Institute.

Dr. James Zogby joins Tom on Zoom from Washington, DC.

James Zogby Arab American Inst.jpg
Dr. James Zogby is an esteemed Middle East policy expert and the co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based organization which serves as the political and policy research arm of the Arab American community. Dr. Zogby is also director of Zogby Research Services, a firm that has conducted groundbreaking surveys across the Middle East. (photo courtesy James Zogby)

Join the conversation! Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayPresident Jimmy CarterMiddle EastUS Foreign Relationscivil rightsracial equityPublic HealthPolitics
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre