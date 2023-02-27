The Carter Legacy: Peanut farmer, governor, president & peacemaker

Jimmy Carter, at the age of 98, is America’s oldest former President. Last week, the Carter family announced that Mr. Carter was entering hospice at his home in Plains, GA.

As the world prepares to bid farewell to the 39th president, re-assessments of his extraordinary life and legacy have begun in earnest, drawing new attention to the remarkable sweep and impact of Jimmy Carter's life, from his emergence as a standout liberal Georgia governor who championed civil rights to become the post-Watergate US president who forged the historic Camp David Middle East Peace Accord.

Mr. Carter has been widely praised as one of the nation's most successful ex-presidents for his four decades of work with the Carter Center's international peace and global health campaigns — work that earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Joining Tom now with an appreciation of Mr. Carter is Dr. James Zogby, an influential Middle East policy expert and the founder and president of the Arab American Institute.

