Classified docs on the loose: the political & national security costs

Today, a conversation about classified documents and how they keep turning up in places they don’t belong — such as the Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate of former President Donald Trump. The latest revelation in this regard came yesterday when it was revealed that lawyers for Mike Pence discovered what they described as “a small number” of documents in Pence’s Indiana home.

Last Friday, the FBI conducted a 13 hour search of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, DE, and found an unknown quantity of documents. These are in addition to the material discovered earlier in his garage and in a room adjacent to the garage at the home, and at an office he used in Washington after his tenue as Vice President.

Beyond the initial questions of how these classified documents were removed from their original, secure filing locations — and for what purpose — there are the larger questions of who’s keeping track of these documents? And is our national security being threatened?

On Midday today, Tom speaks speak with two individuals with unique perspectives on those questions.

Tyler Pager (left) is a White House reporter for the Washington Post; Matthew Connelly is a professor of history at Columbia University and the author of a forthcoming book on how the US government manages its state secrets. (Pager photo via WashPost/Connelly photo (c) Andrew Steinman)

Tom's first guest is Tyler Pager, a White House correspondent with The Washington Post since 2021. He previously covered the White House for Politico, and reported on the 2020 presidential campaign for Bloomberg News.

Then, Tom speaks with Matthew Connelly, a professor of International and Global History at Columbia University and an expert on the US government's system of document classification. The author of several books on political history and international affairs, his latest — due to be published next month — is called The Declassification Engine: What History Reveals about America’s Top Secrets,

