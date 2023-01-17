© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

"The Rage of Innocence": How we are criminalizing our Black teens

By Tom Hall,
Published January 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST
Kristin Henning is a professor at Georgetown University Law School, and director of its Juvenile Justice Clinic and Initiative. (photo by Teruko Richardson; cover image courtesy Penguin Random House)

Our focus today on Black youth continues now as Tom welcomes Kristin Henning to the program. She’s an attorney and professor at Georgetown University Law School who directs its Juvenile Justice Clinic and Initiative. She has represented youth in Washington DC for more than 25 years. Her new book is called The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth.

Professor Kristin Henning will be speaking about her book this evening at the University of Baltimore School of Law. The event is sponsored by the Center for Criminal Justice Reform and the Sayra and Neil Meyerhoff Center for Families, Children and the Courts. There’s a book signing at 5:30pm. Professor Henning’s talk begins at 6:00pm. For more information and to register for the free event, clickhere.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Booksracial biasCrimeJuvenile Justice
Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
